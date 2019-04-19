The tense election day phone call between Smotrich and Netanyahu

'Be careful not to succeed a little too much, leaving you without a coalition,' Smotrich warned Netanyahu.

A tense conversation between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich on election day revealed the drama in the right-wing bloc and the fear of the small parties about passing the threshold and the aggressive campaign of Netanyahu and the Likud.

"Be careful not to succeed too much, leaving you without a coalition," Smotrich warned Netanyahu in a conversation with him on election day which was broadcast on Channel 2 News. "People tell me that the right-wing is in danger and they have to vote for Likud - that it's a 'privilege' to vote for me."

The chairman of the National Union referred to the prime minister's pressure on right-wing voters: "You're pulling at me from one side and Naftali [Bennett] and Ayelet [Shaked] are pulling at me from the other side with their Gevalt campaign."

"We have to fight to bring in the right-wing voters but within the bloc," Smotrich requested of Netanyahu. "Post a video that tells the right-wing voters to go out to vote, not just for Likud."

Smotrich emphasized to Netanyahu how upset he was about the situation. "I'm very worried, I'm very agitated," he said.