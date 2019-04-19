3 children reported injured while burning Hametz on Passover eve

Emergency first responders from the United Hatzalah organization treated number of children injured across the country as they took part in the traditional ‘biur hametz’ (burning of leavened food products) before the Passover festival, including three more serious incidents Friday morning

According to a spokesperson for United Hatzalah, the victims injured in the three incidents included a 12-year-old girl from the southern city of Be’er Sheva, a 10-year-old boy from Bnei Brak in central Israel, and a four-year-old boy from Jerusalem.

“United Hatzalah volunteers responded to numerous emergencies involving mainly children who were injured during the burning of hametz on Friday morning, Passover eve,” United Hatzalah said Friday afternoon.”

“Among the more major incidents included a 12-year old girl in Be'er Sheva who sustained a moderate burn on her leg, a 10-year-old boy in Bnei Brak who also sustained a burn on his leg, and a 4-year-old boy in Jerusalem who was hit by shards after a glass canister that was thrown into the bonfire exploded. The boy sustained light injuries as a result of the explosion.”

"Each year, and sadly this year as well, our volunteers respond to numerous cases of children being injured as a result of being too close to the bonfires where people are burning hametz. It is highly recommended to distance one's self and children from the bonfires as much as possible and to refrain from throwing items that may explode as a result of the heat into the bonfire. Adhering to basic safety guidelines will prevent harmful injuries to one's self and those around them."