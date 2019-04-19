MK Avi Dichter: Wrong and unfair attack

'Yariv Levin is a very smart man. Nobody really knows what he intends to do if he becomes justice minister,' Dichter says.

MK Avi Dichter (Likud) chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded to the warnings of senior justice officials that Yariv Levin (Likud) would be appointed the minister of justice on Friday morning.

"I don't remember that there was ever such an attack on ministers even before they were appointed," Dichter told Reshet Bet. "Yariv Levin is a very smart man. Nobody really knows what he intends to do if he becomes justice minister. I think this attack is wrong and unfair."

Senior justice officials said that the appointment of Yariv Levin or Bezalel Smotrich as justice minister "will mean a declaration of war against the Supreme Court."

According to the Channel 13 News report, senior officials attacked Levin and Smotrich and said they "want to destroy the existing system and even have been declaring this for several years already."

"If in the past, Prime Minister Netanyahu prevented legislative initiatives against the court, and even promised the court presidents to stand by them, it seems that this time, if one of them is appointed, he will have a backing from Netanyahu to destroy the court and the system," they said.

"We expect a particularly difficult period," the senior officials added. "They're not coming to have a dialogue with us but to impose their ideology on us. They see us as the enemy."