Only in Israel: Kabbalat Shabbat for Eurovision tourists

A unique project, initiated by the Tel Aviv municipality, was publicized on Thursday, calling on Tel Aviv residents to host Eurovision tourists in their homes for a Kabbalat Shabbat experience. The Tel Aviv municipality is organizing the project in partnership with the social platform EatWith.

About 10,000 tourists from around the world are expected to be in the Tel Aviv area for the Eurovision competition which will take place during the week of May 12.

Tel Aviv residents who are interested in hosting would serve a Shabbat meal on Friday, May 17, 2019, the evening before the Eurovision final. Tourists who are interested in being hosted can register through the EatWith platform, paying a symbolic fee of fifty shekels to ensure that they are serious about showing up. The money will be transferred to the hosts, who can request up to six guests. Each host is requested to include the traditional Shabbat foods of wine and challah but of course, the remainder of the menu is up to the host.

Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, who will be hosting Eurovision tourists himself, said, "We're working ceaselessly to ensure that the Eurovision competition will be an exceptional experience this year. It's equally important to us that our residents will enjoy the tourism boom in the city."

"The Kabbalat Shabbat initiative is one of the ways to connect the thousands of tourists to Tel Aviv families and expose them to the festive atmosphere of the eve of Shabbat in Israel," Huldai added. "By the way, I have already informed my wife Yael to clear her schedule that Friday so we can cook for our guests."