Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer talks about how Netanyahu uses fear and loathing to win elections.

This past week, Binyamin Netanyahu secured his fifth term as prime minister of Israel despite facing a formidable challenger and a string of corruption charges.

Netanyahu has led Israel for so long that people there and abroad have come to view him as the very face of Israeli politics - as inevitable.

But Netanyahu’s rise was not inevitable at all. Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer looks back at Bibi’s first general election campaign in 1996.