'I'm a non-Jew. Can I keep Passover?'

Many non-Jews experience an identity crisis when leaving Christianity, and are further frustrated by those who tell them that they are not able to observe Torah, or participate in Jewish holidays.

We are joined by Penina Taylor in a discussion of Jewish interaction with those among the nations who are seeking to come into the right relationship with the G-d of Israel and the Jewish people. In our discussion we cover such topics as Shabbat and Passover for the non-Jew.

Listen in to this very controversial and yet enlightening show.