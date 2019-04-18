General closure on Judea and Samaria during Passover

Opening of crossings and lifting of closure will take place after the holiday in accordance with an assessment of the situation.

A general closure will be imposed at midnight on Thursday on Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and on the crossings in the Gaza, ahead of the Passover holiday.

The opening of the crossings and the lifting of the closure will take place on Saturday night, April 27, in accordance with an assessment of the security situation and the approval of the political echelon.

During the closure more, entry into Israel will be permitted only in humanitarian, medical and other exceptional cases, all subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Kamil Abu Rokun.