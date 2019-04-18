Nazi guard, 92, charged with 5,230 accessory to murder acts

'What good would it have done for me to leave? They’d just have found somebody else,' the former Nazi guard says.

A 92-year old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been charged with being an accessory to thousands of murders by German prosecutors on Thursday.

The former guard, named only as Bruno D., was charged by Hamburg prosecutors with aiding in the "malicious and cruel" killing of prisoners at the Stutthof concentration camp. D. served as a concentration camp guard there for nine months, from August 1944 until April 1945. Stutthof was located in what is presently Poland.

D. told prosecutors that he was aware that people were being murdered in the camp's gas chambers and had seen the murders taking place, according to the German Die Welt newspaper. “What good would it have done for me to leave? They’d just have found somebody else,” D. said. “I felt bad for the people there. I didn’t know why they were there. I knew that they were Jews who had committed no crime.”

D. who was 17 when he served as a guard stressed to the prosecutors that he hadn't been a Nazi sympathizer and had joined the SS due to a heart weakness which precluded him from serving in a standard military unit.