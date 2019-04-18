'Notre-Dame of Jerusalem' lit up in solidarity with Paris

19th-century Vatican structure lit up with colors of French flag as Jerusalem shows its solidarity with Paris after Notre-Dame fire.

The Notre-Dame of Jerusalem Center was lit up in a show of solidarity with the city of Paris following the devastating fire in the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral in the city of lights this week.

The municipality, in coordination with the Pontifical Institute, ordered the structure lit up with the colors of the French flag.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said: "The city of Jerusalem and its residents are saddened and share in the pain after the terrible event that took place at the Notre-Dame Cathedral and send to the French people from here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, a warm embrace and a message of support strengthen your hands."

The spire and much of the roof of the 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral collapsed in the devastating fire which tore through the structure on Monday. Authorities have stated that it will take three years for the cathedral to be reopened and many more years for the reconstruction to be completed.

The Pontifical Institute Notre-Dame of Jerusalem Center Vatican-owned 19th-century guesthouse and pilgrim center located just outside the Old City of Jerusalem opposite the New Gate.