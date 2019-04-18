Mueller report: Trump attempted to thwart anti-Israel resolution

The Israeli angle: The Muller report, which examined Russian involvement in the US presidential election, showed that Donald Trump worked to counter anti-Israel bias at the United Nations even before he entered the White House.

According to a report by Barak Ravid for Channel 13 News, Trump, his adviser Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, worked with several foreign governments to prevent the Security Council Resolution condemning the Jewish presence over the so-called Green Line in December 2016,

Flynn said during his interrogation by the FBI that Trump and his team saw the thwarted decision as a significant issue. Flynn testified that Kushner led the team that tried to delay the vote in the Security Council or thwart it completely.

Flynn also said that he was responsible for attempts to persuade Russia to delay the vote or vote against the proposal to condemn the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria in the United Nations.

A redacted version of the Muller report was released by Attorney General William Barr Thursday,