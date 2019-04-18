Toddler's death caused by rare, deadly bacteria

1-year-old who passed away of Icholov hospital had extremely rare Pseudomonas Aeruginosa.bacteria, which has a morality rate of 75%.

The cause of death of the one-year-old boy who died last night at Icholov Hospital was released Thursday.

The hospital's statement said that the findings of the cultures of the toddler who died last night "found that this was a very violent bacteria called Pseudomonas Aeruginosa."

"This bacterium, in a very rare way, causes blood pollution in the community in healthy people and medical literature describes only a few cases of this phenomenon," the hospital noted.

According to the hospital's announcement, the mortality rate in these cases is very high at 75%. The hospital stresses that there is no connection between infection with this bacteria and bathing in streams.