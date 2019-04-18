Erdan: Justice portfolio must be in Likud's hands

Likud minister opposes United Right's demand of justice portfolio for Smotrich. 'We are the largest party and need the senior portfolios.'

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan addressed in an interview with Galei Tzahal Thursday the United Right’s demand to give the justice portfolio to MK Bezalel Smotrich.

"We are the largest party and need the senior portfolios. The justice portfolio must be in the hands of the Likud party," Erdan said.

Regarding the issue of the draft law, which is considered the most significant obstacle to forming the government, Minister Erdan attacked the tough stance presented by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman. "No law is holy. Avigdor Liberman's statements about the draft law are superfluous. "

On the other hand, Erdan was critical of the stance taken by Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni, who this morning expressed his doubts about the need for military conscription, saying, "It is not certain that in the present state of threats, of sophisticated missiles, there is a need for conscription. In order to deal with the challenges, we need a different concept, I hear this from the defense people.”

In response to Gafni's remarks, Erdan said, "The value of the army is of immense importance as the melting pot of Israeli society."