Mueller report to be made public on Thursday

Democrats take issue with fact that report won't be presented to Congress until after A-G's press conference.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election will be released on Thursday.

Attorney General William Barr will deliver the report to Congress at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 p.m. Israel time), after he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hold a 9:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. Israel time) press conference to discuss the findings, The Hill reported.

The move drew howls of protest from Democrats on Wednesday night, especially after The New York Times reported that White House lawyers and Department of Justice officials have already discussed details of Mueller's conclusions.

Democrats argue Barr has acted as an agent of President Trump in his role overseeing the release of the report.

Barr has consistently argued he had to wait to release the report in order to redact any grand jury material, classified information and details pertaining to ongoing investigations.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was angered by reports that the contents of the Mueller report may not be provided to members of Congress until after Barr’s press conference.

“The attorney general appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump. The very subject of the investigation at the heart of the Mueller report. Rather than letting the facts of the report speak for themselves, the attorney general has taken unprecedented steps to spin Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation,” charged Nadler.

“One, he summarized the report and cherry-picked findings in his March 24th letter to Congress. Two, he withheld summaries written by the special counsel that were intended for public consumption. Three, he has briefed the White House on the report before providing Congress a copy, which has helped them prepare a rebuttal response for the president. And now the evening before the report’s scheduled release, the Department of Justice has informed the committee that it will receive a copy between 11:00 a.m. and noon, well after the attorney general’s 9:30 a.m. press conference. This is wrong,” he added.

Last month it was revealed that Mueller’s investigation had found no evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to alter the outcome of the election.

Mueller, a former FBI Director, was appointed by the Justice Department in 2017 to oversee the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His appointment came after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

Russia has denied any interference in the 2016 election. Trump has acknowledged intelligence information indicating that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but has rejected the idea that his campaign colluded with Russia in the meddling.