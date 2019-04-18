Did Israel attack an Iranian WMD site in Syria?

It appears that the raid may have taken out an Iranian WMD site in Hama, Syria, that appeared to be modeled on the disputed site in Iran.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Stephen Bryen, noted Washington, DC military technologist, Asia Times columnist and former Reagan era Pentagon official on the revelations following the latest Israel Air Force mission in Syria.

It appears that the raid may have taken out an Iranian WMD site in Hama, Syria, that appeared to be modeled on the disputed Parchin nuclear trigger test site in Iran.

Bryen noted that the IAF air attack launched precision Delilah cruise missiles from the Northern Lebanon airspace that struck the Iranian surface missile production and training site. There were several Iranian and Hezbollah casualties from the IAF attack. The before and after satellite photos revealed the accuracy of the missile attack.

Bryen also discussed the recent loss of a Japanese F-35 in the Pacific and the strenuous efforts to recover the wreckage.