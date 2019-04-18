Photojournalist Maya Vidon-White has covered war and the destruction it can cause in countries around the world.

On Monday, she jumped on her scooter and rushed to cover scenes of devastation in her home city.

Parisians were aghast as they watched a fire destroy major sections of the city's centuries-old Notre Dame Cathedral. One of Vidon-White's photographs captures the moment.

"In a case like this, as a photographer, you can't allow yourself to feel or have any emotion," Vidon-White tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "All you're looking at is the picture. And this is a way for war photographers to be able to cover this: You cannot allow yourself to think."