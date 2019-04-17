Dr. Anjan Shakya says she came to learn what was happening in Gush Etzion with the aim of implementing large parts of what she saw in Nepal.

The Ambassador of Nepal in Israel Dr. Anjan Shakya arrived today for an extensive tour of Gush Etzion.

Shakya started at the Workshop in the Hills, where she learned about the place and its unique model. She then arrived at the council building and met with Council head Shlomo Ne'eman, from whom she heard about Gush Etzion and its heritage.

The ambassador said she came to learn what was happening in Gush Etzion with the aim of implementing large parts of what she saw in Nepal. Shlomo Ne'eman spoke about the blessing that the tribe of Yehuda had - "vines and fine wines" - and gave the ambassador wine made from the Gush. The ambassador invited Ne'eman to visit Nepal and wished him a happy holiday.

"Beyond the unique landscape of Gush Etzion, we have a heritage alongside education and values, and the hills have the combination of all of them and it is an honor to be part of this project. Gush Etzion is also the best place to learn what an Israeli home is," concluded Ne'eman.

iStock Nepal