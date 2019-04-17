Yair Netanyahu: Bennett burned right-wing votes

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israel's PM, slams journalist for praising split that cost Israel's right nearly four Knesset seats.

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, blasted Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) for "burning" right-wing votes.

With 138,598 votes, New Right party fell just 1,400 votes shy of the electoral threshold.

Earlier, Israeli journalist Yinon Magal praised Bennett, tweeting: "Naftali Bennett, good for you! You could've remained in a secure place, but you dared and you proved that you were brave enough to run and to try to break the Jewish Home's glass ceiling. You also showed determination and a willingness to fight for every vote. Thank you for what you've done, and good luck."

In response, Yair tweeted, "Thanks for the fact that he burned four of the right wing's Knesset seats?"

"Who drank his seats and caused him and [Zehut leader Moshe] Feiglin not to cross the electoral threshold?" Magal shot back.

"Regarding the Likud you say it 'drank' mandates, but when it comes to [Blue and White leaders MK Yair] Lapid and [Benny] Gantz regarding the Meretz and Labor parties, you don't say anything - it's just an impressive and historic achievement," Yair responded.

"And another question," Yair continued. "Who didn't learn from the '92 elections and split the right in an irresponsible way for no reason? And who ensured that the small right-wing parties who otherwise wouldn't have crossed the electoral threshold would unite, and took criticism for making a 'treaty with Kahanists' and even made space for the Jewish Home in the Likud's list, in an unprecedented move?"