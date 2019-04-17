Toddler chokes to death on soup

Toddler about 1 year old chokes to death on soup at home in Lod; another 3-year-old boy dies in Shaare Zedek week after tonsillectomy.

A toddler of about a year old choked to death today on soup in a home in the central Israeli city of Lod.

The toddler was treated by Magen David Adom and United Hatzala paramedics, and was evacuated to the hospital where doctors were forced to determine his death.

Earlier, a three-year-old boy who was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital died a week after tonsillectomy surgery at another hospital.

The toddler was sent to Sha'arei Tzedek with no vital signs. In the hospital, resuscitation efforts continued but there was no choice but to determine his death.

Last night, a one-year-old baby died of a bacterial infection at Ichilov Hospital, after being brought to the hospital for intensive care.The District Health Bureau established contact for preventive treatment with those who came into contact with him.

"A one-year-old boy was hospitalized yesterday in the pediatric intensive care unit with a very rare clinical situation of a bacterial infection in the blood. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the doctors, the toddler died during the night. The hospital shares the sorrow of the family," the hospital said in a statement.