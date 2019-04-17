Tags:Defense Minister, i24NEWS
Who will be Israel's next Defense Minister?
Iran, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other potential threats — who will be Israel's next defense minister to face them?
IDF tanks
Flash 90
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityWho will be Israel's next Defense Minister?
Who will be Israel's next Defense Minister?
Iran, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other potential threats — who will be Israel's next defense minister to face them?
IDF tanks
Flash 90
Tags:Defense Minister, i24NEWS
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top