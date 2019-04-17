Roger Waters demands Madonna cancel Eurovision peformance

Anti-Israel activist pressures Madonna to bow out of Eurovision, claims to be fighting for 'human rights.'

Roger Waters, a notorious anti-Israel activist who has verbally attacked and pressured many artists who chose to perform in Israel over the last several years, wrote an op-ed on The Guardian pushing Madonna not to accept an invitation to perform at this year's Eurovision song contest, set to be held in Tel Aviv.

Last year, Waters called for a complete boycott of the 2019 Eurovision, since it is being held in Tel Aviv.

"In the context of the current conversation about the location of the Eurovision finals and the participation of Madonna and the other performers," Waters wrote, "the people of Palestine...live under a deeply repressive apartheid regime of occupation and do not enjoy the right to life, liberty and self-determination."

Jews are not allowed to enter Area A of Judea and Samaria, and are only rarely allowed to ascend the Temple Mount. Arabs, however, walk freely in every city and town in Israel.

Waters noted that in 2004, Palestinian Authority groups asked the world's artists to "refrain from performing in Israel until such time as the Israeli government recognizes the Palestinians’ right to self-determination."

He claimed that performing in Israel normalizes "ethnic cleansing, the incarceration of children" and the "slaughter of unarmed protesters."

In fact, Hamas terrorists take pride in murdering innocent civilians - including unborn babies - and the terrorist organization itself uses Arab children to harm Israel. In addition, the "unarmed protesters" in Gaza regularly use firebombs, explosives, and other weapons in their violent riots.

Rogers also claimed that those who call him an anti-Semite are attempting "to divert attention and discredit those who shine a light on Israel’s crimes against humanity."

"I should point out that I support the fight for human rights for all oppressed peoples everywhere," he claimed.

Ignoring the violence, encouragement and support of terror attacks, and the terror salaries paid by the Palestinian Authority (PA), Waters claimed the PA "resisted" Israel "with great courage, fortitude and grace."

Waters has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany, saying in an interview, “The situation in Israel/Palestine, with the occupation, the ethnic cleansing and the systematic racist apartheid Israeli regime is unacceptable.”

He previously released a giant balloon pig bearing the Star of David during a concert in Belgium. Concert-goers said the Jewish star was among several symbols representing various corporations and fascist movements.