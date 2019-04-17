At UN seder: 'The antidote to Jew-hatred is education'

Ambassador Danon held a Passover seder with dozens of UN ambassadors: 'The struggle for freedom is the breath of life.'

On Monday afternoon, the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York held a Passover seder that was attended by senior members of the UN and dozens of UN ambassadors from around the world.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, who spearheaded the initiative, explained the Jewish tradition behind the Passover holiday to the ambassadors.

"As in our years of exile, there are still those who rise up against us, but today we are a strong nation that can defend itself. The struggle for freedom is the breath of life, and it ensures the existence of the Jewish people," he said.

The Forum for Cultural Diplomacy also assisted in hosting the UN Passover seder. Tomas Sandell, the Founding Director of the European Coalition for Israel, commented before the audience that "remembrance is central to Passover. Recent surveys reveals that a growing number of people, especially young people, no longer know their history or that of European Jewry during the Shoah (Holocaust - ed.). The antidote to Jew hatred is education."

Gregory Lafitte, the co-founder of the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy, remarked that "the story of Passover teaches us many lessons, including about the roots of anti-Semitism, and its best antidote, the immense contributions of the Jewish culture to humanity."