MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) on Tuesday attacked Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman in the wake of his statements that he would push to pass the Draft Law without changes to its wording as demanded by the haredim.

"A person who resigned from his position as defense minister and caused the government to collapse on the eve of very complex military operations, now comes not to demand that the security threat be dealt with but rather places religious matters at the top of his demands. Contrary to what he said on the eve of the elections, he now presents entirely different demands that are irrelevant and illogical," Maklev said of Liberman.

"The presentation of these demands is nothing more than extortion. Liberman is trying to be the troublemaker in order to receive ministerial portfolios in a manner that is disproportionate to his real power. If you want to lead Netanyahu to another coalition, come and say it clearly," added Maklev.

The Draft Law would deal with the enlistment of haredi yeshiva students. Currently, full-time yeshiva students are not required to draft and receive annual deferments. However, the Supreme Court knocked down the law allowing that, demanding the Knesset pass a new law acceptable to everyone.

Earlier on Tuesday, UTJ representatives made clear that if the Draft Law is left unresolved, they will precipitate repeated elections.

On Monday, UTJ MK Moshe Gafni said that “a joint front is being coordinated between the haredi parties against Liberman. If he sticks by his demands, there will be no coalition.”