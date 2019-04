The ‘speaking mouth’ of Passover: Letting the world know that G-d is one.

Passover, the Festival of Freedom, commences this Shabbat.

Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman for a special Passover edition of Temple Talk, featuring discussions on many of the festival's themes, including the eternal covenant of the korban Pesach (the Passover offering), and the subtle, hairsbreadth difference between chametz (leavened foods) and matzah.

Best wishes from Temple Talk for a joyous and kosher Passover.