Gil Hoffman analyzes the strategy of the 11 parties that made it in to the next Knesset

After 12 weeks of interviewing Knesset candidates, Gil Hoffman takes the floor for himself this week, looking back at the successes and failures in the election.

Party by party, Gil analyzes the strategy of the 11 parties that made it in to the next Knesset and three parties that fell short of the electoral threshold.

Find out which parties had a smart strategy that elevated them and which suffered from poor tactics that proved mistaken.