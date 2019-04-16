Jewish Democratic Council of America reacts to some Jewish groups being excluded from White House meeting with administration officials.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America reacted on Tuesday to the fact that officials from the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements were not invited to a discussion at the White House with “key Administration officials” on “pertinent issues impacting the community.”

“It’s clear the Trump White House invited a subset of the Jewish community and intentionally excluded others,” Halie Soifer, the director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said in an email to JTA.

“As with everything this president does, this meeting appears to be defined by narrow political calculation as opposed to genuine outreach to the Jewish community,” added Soifer.

According to JTA, others groups not invited to Tuesday’s meeting included the Anti-Defamation League, J Street, the Israel Policy Forum, and The Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“On Tuesday, April 16, the White House will host more than 80 Jewish non-profit leaders, business leaders, and Rabbis,” a White House official told JTA, when asked about the omission of the groups. “This is part of our regular ongoing engagement with various faith-community and business leaders.”

Speaking with Arutz Sheva, Duvi Honig, the founder of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, who was invited, said that there were no details regarding who the "key officials" at the meeting will be.

In terms of the organizations invited, Honig pointed out that many of them are Orthodox: "Among the groups are the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Hadassah, the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the Zionist Organization of America, the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, the Coalition for Jewish Values, the Republican Jewish Coalition, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Young Israel, the Orthodox Union, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, Agudath Israel, and America Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad)."

"Many left-affiliated organizations were not invited," emphasized Honig, pointing out that the issue of who was and who wasn't invited to an official White House event reached headlines at the 2017 White House Hanukkah party, as Democratic lawmakers and groups affiliated with the left were not invited.

Sources taking part in Tuesday’s meeting told Arutz Sheva that Ivanka and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, will be in attendance.