Son of the Prime Minister evacuated to Beilinson Hospital; condition good as he undergoes routine examinations.

Avner Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, was evacuated on Tuesday evening to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva after he was not feeling well.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Avner is in good condition and is undergoing a number of routine tests.

Avner, 24, the youngest son of the Prime Minister, was recently enrolled in archaeology and Bible studies.