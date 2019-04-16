Policy Seminar Hosts Langfan

This Thursday, the Endowment for Middle East Truth’s (EMET) Capitol Hill Policy Seminar Series will be hosting Mark Langfan – Chairman of Americans for Safe Israel and an Arutz Sheva strategy analyst.

Langfan’s talk, titled “Israel as America’s Linchpin in the Middle East,” will focus on the strategic value of Israel to the United States, particularly now that Syria is a failed State, Iran and its proxy Shi’ite militia groups are gaining further control in the region, and Islamist Turkey is expanding its foothold in Syria and attacking U.S. allies in the region.

Langfan is a noted security analyst who, in 1991, created a 3D topographic raised-relief map system of Israel, which allows one to easily and quickly be informed of many of the underlying resource and security issues involved in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Over the past 20 years, Mark has briefed many Congressional and Senate offices, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Israel Desk, and the New York Times Editorial Board. He has written and published several seminal articles concerning the Israeli-Middle East region, and has been published in the Jerusalem Post, JINSA Security Affairs, PRAVDA, and Arutz Sheva.

The event will be held on Thursday April 18 from 12-2pm EDT. The location (in Washington D.C.) is disclosed upon registration and a government issued ID is required for entry. Kosher lunch will be provided. Register for the event here.

Those who are unable to attend are invited to watch LIVE on EMET’s Facebook page