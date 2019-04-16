Evangelical leader condemns AOC's use of Holocaust imagery

Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has called out Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for "trivializing the memory of the Holocaust" by tweeting a statement by Pastor Martin Niemöller "in defense of the anti-Semite and Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group collaborator, Ilhan Omar. "

"The statement AOC quoted was written by Niemöller who lived under the Nazi regime and used his influence to defend the innocent victims of his government. In contrast, IlhanOmar is a collaborator of the Muslim Brotherhood which historically supported the Nazis then, and is aggressively seeking the destruction of Israel and America now," Cardoza-Moore said.

"Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet appeared on April 13th after President Trump tweeted a video of Omar belittling the 9/11 attacks at a Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR sponsored) terrorist fundraising event in which she described the worst terror attack on American soil as “some people, did something”.

PJTN has added the names of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib totheir Ilhan Omar petition calling for their removal from Congress in addition to Omar as they are now working in unison to achieve the same goals. The petition has already amassed tens of thousands of signatures.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) and host of the award-winning Christian television program Focus On Israel that reaches a global weekly audience of over 2 billion viewers worldwide stated: “If Ocasio-Cortez is going to quote someone from the Nazi-era to support Omar, she needs to quote a Nazi collaborator! Niemoller was against the Nazis and used his influence to mobilize the Germans against them.”

Cardoza-Moore went on to say, “Are Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib an example of the growing number of uneducated graduates from U.S. schools? ‘God help us’! You just can’t make this stuff up! They have no clue about history! Or worse, are they actively engaged in a Goebbels-style media propaganda war in order to re-write history?”

Cardoza-Moore went: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a traitor to her Sephardic Jewish ancestors and the memory of all of us from Hispania whose ancestors were tortured and murdered during the Spanish Inquisition. Her tweet equating the President’s criticism of Ilhan Omar with Nazi-era Jews facing extermination by the Third Reich is absolutely pathetic! Not only was her statement not befitting of a U.S. lawmaker, but it is also an embarrassment to our ancestors and shows her lack of education. She needs to stand down and Americans of Hispanic/Latino descent need to join me in calling her out!”

Cardoza-Moore added: “The three uneducated Congresswomen that arose from the anti-Semitic, un-American, Women’s March are waging an unholy war in Congress to belittle the Holocaust, normalize anti-Semitism, mainstream anti-Americanism and whitewash Islamism. We the people, especially women of Hispanic-Latino descent, will not idly stand by as subversive forces openly work to destroy our country from within.”

“The President has taken the first step by making his voice heard on the issue. Now it’s time for him to act to oust them from Congress. We are still awaiting an investigation by the Justice Department into Ilhan Omar’s fundraising activities for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA). Both Muslim Brotherhood front groups.”

Cardoza-Moore concluded: “As a descendant of Sephardic Jewish immigrants, I refuse to stand by while these women perpetuate a climate of anti-Semitism. They do not speak for immigrants, for women or for the under-privileged. Ocasio-Cortez is a disgrace to Latinos, a disgrace to women and a disgrace to America. It’s time these three anti-Semitic uneducated women were marched out of Congress once and for all.”

