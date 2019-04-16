United Right demands Justice, Education portfolios

Rabbi Rafi Peretz meets with PM Netanyahu: I have been personally deported. We cannot allow this to happen again.

United Right Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz met Tuesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Sources close to Rabbi Peretz and Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the meeting was "excellent" and that "contacts will continue in the coming days."

After the meeting, Rabbi Peretz said, "I expressed confidence in the prime minister and told him that I was happy to meet with the president and to shift the scales for his election to form the government."

"I have no doubt that we will stand together, we will be a strong home of religious Zionism and ask, as we said at the beginning of the elections, the education and justice portfolio," he added.

This morning, Rabbi Peretz said at the end of the party's meeting with the president, "I have experienced disengagement. I have been deported. We will not allow this thing to happen again to the people of Israel. We have seen one of the worst things that can happen in our case - and now our trend is Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria"