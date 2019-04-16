Right Parties Union heads Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Betzalel Smotrich addressed their demands in coalition negotiations, expected to open in coming days after they recommended the government be headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.

In response to an Arutz Sheva query, MK Smotrich said was unafraid that following his contrary position on the judicial system, "a case would be trumped-up for him."

Smotrich mentioned what happened to President Rivlin when he was a justice minister candidate and the police recommended he be indicted, yet the case was ultimately closed. "I know myself very well and I believe I'm as innocent and clean as the President of the State, therefore I'm calm and collected. Even if they try, there's nothing to find. We'll get the justice portfolio and we'll act there without fear."

Rabbi Rafi Peretz said applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria would be part of the negotiations. "I've been through disengagement and expulsion, we cannot let such things happen to the people of Israel. We saw the most shocking things that could be, there can't be such things. All the rest will be subject to negotiations while our trend is Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."