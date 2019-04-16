PA: Without Jerusalem, 'there is nothing to talk about'

Senior PA official slams US peace plan, promising to continue terror salaries. 'You can't send a soldier and then not help his family.'

Palestinian Authority “Information Minister” Nabil Abu Rudeina attacked the "Deal of the Century" that the Trump administration is expected to release in the coming weeks.

"What we saw from the deal so far is not acceptable. If not all the issues are on the table - Jerusalem, refugees - there is nothing to talk about," Abu Rudeina said.

He stressed that the Palestinian Authority would not accept the United States as a sole mediator, and made it clear that the salaries of terrorists would not be stopped. "You cannot send a soldier and then not help his family."

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said at the beginning of the week that the Palestinians face many challenges, greatest of which is the Deal of the Century - the American political plan aimed at achieving peace between Israel and the PA.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the new Palestinian government headed by Mohammad Shtayeh, Abbas said that in the end, "nothing will remain of [the deal] and there will be no mention of it."

"We opposed this deal in the first place because it took Al-Quds out of Palestine, so we did not want the rest [of the plan] because there is no state without Al-Quds, and there will be neither a state in Gaza nor a state without Gaza," Abbas said.

He added: "Why does President Trump want to talk about any solution or any issue after he transferred the embassy to Al-Quds and recognized Al-Quds as the capital of Israel? Therefore, I don’t think there is any sense in talking with him.”