Yisrael Beytenu recommends Netanyahu for premiership

'We are the defenders of the secular public,' say Yisrael Beytenu representatives. 'We'll maintain balance on religion-and-state.'

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin continues Tuesday to consult with representatives of Knesset factions on whom they think should be appointed with the task of forming the next government.

Rivlin met with representatives of the Yisrael Beytenu faction, which recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be appointed to form the government.

MK-elect Yulia Malinovsky told Rivlin: "We are in a complex situation, it is our duty to maintain a delicate balance between religion and state. We as a faction take upon ourselves to be a defender of the secular public, alongside respect for the religious public. In forming the coalition, too, it is important that the balance be maintained."

MK-elect Yevgeny Suva made it clear ahead of the coalition negotiations: "We are not afraid of repeated elections. There are negotiations and our demands are clear. Anyone who wants us in the coalition knows what our positions are."

Earlier, Labor Party representatives recommended MK-elect Benny Gantz (Blue and White) as their candidate to form the next government. Party chairman Avi Gabbay said, "It is not right that someone holds the same position for so many years. At the same time, the nation decided, heard everything and made the decision.”