Foreign Ministry warns Sinai vacationers

The Foreign Ministry is increasingly concerned over the safety of Israelis who are planning a holiday in the Sinai during the Passover holiday despite the travel warning issued by the Counter-Terrorism Bureau.

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau warned that the serious threat of terror attacks against tourists in the Sinai Peninsula, including Israelis, continues in the immediate term.

The bureau also called on all Israelis who are currently in the area to leave immediately and return to Israel.

The Director of the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry toured the Egyptian border crossing on Sunday and met with the local crossing manager.

At the initiative of the Ministry, Hebrew and Arabic signs have been posted at the crossing, warning Israeli citizens not to carry objects that might get them into trouble with the Egyptian law enforcement authorities, such as bullets, car cameras, drones, drugs (including medical cannabis) etc.

Israeli citizens are urged to obey the instructions of the local authorities and to exercise extreme caution in order to avoid unnecessary complications in a foreign country.