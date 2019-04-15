

Foreign journalists attacked in Jericho area Journalists on tour organized by Government Press Office attacked with stones, bus window smashed. Arutz Sheva Staff,

GPO bus window smashed in Jericho area A group of Arabs attacked a bus carrying dozens of foreign journalists in the Jericho area as part of an event organized by the Government Press Office on the occasion of marking the crossing day of the Jordan crossings.



The window of the bus in which the journalists were traveling was smashed but there were no casualties among the passengers. The reporters visited the ancient synagogue and other sites, under security and in coordination with security officials.



The director of the Government Press Office, Nitzan Chen, said this evening, "The GPO condemns the attempt to harm the media people who came to fulfill their duties. The Government Press Office provides extensive coverage services to foreign correspondents, and organizes various tours to familiarize themselves with Israeli culture, heritage and innovation, as well as the country's challenges. We will continue to organize these tours for the entire media and will not be deterred by attempts to harm journalists."

