Notre Dame Cathedral on fire

A fire has broken out at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, but BBC quotes officials saying it could be linked to renovation work.

Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble.

An examination conducted by the Israeli consul in France finds that the fire broke out on the roof of the building. To date, no Israeli casualties are known.

