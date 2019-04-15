Jail strike ends, raising concerns of Prison Service white flag

Hamas operatives in Israel report Israel Prison Service administration acquiescence to all demands as hunger strike ends.

The terrorists imprisoned in Israel announced that they had reached an agreement with the Israel Prison Service that would end the hunger strike they launched, Kann News reported today.

According to the report, a source close to the imprisoned terrorists confirmed the details.

In a statement distributed by Hamas operatives imprisoned in Israel, all their demands were said to have been agreed upon by the Israel Prison Service and therefore they decided to stop the strike, a week after it began.

Last week it was reported that despite the hunger strike, most striking prisoners have been secretly eating in their cells.

Terrorists have several times in the past used the hunger strike tactic to pressure Israel to release them or improve the conditions of their imprisonment.

Israel has in the past caved to pressure and released some hunger strikers.