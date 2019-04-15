Abbas: Trump's Mideast peace plan will be foiled

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas has predicted that the ‘Deal of the Century’ Middle East peace plan drawn up by the Trump administration will not be implemented, due in large part to the PA’s own staunch opposition to the proposal.

Abbas made the prediction during the inauguration of the new PA government over the weekend, as he discussed what he viewed to be the most significant strategic challenges facing the Palestinian Authority.

While the Trump administration’s peace plan has yet to be released, with administration officials keeping a tight lid on the plan and its details, recent reports claim the framework does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state.

During the inauguration ceremony in Ramallah, Abbas said the PA would maintain its adamant opposition to the plan, and predicted the peace plan would fail to be implemented.

“Nothing will coming from it, it won’t amount to anything,” said Abbas.

“We opposed the deal from the start, since it removed Al Quds [Jerusalem] from Palestine, so we didn’t want the rest of the deal, since there can be no [Palestinian] state without Al Quds [Jerusalem], and there won’t be any state in Gaza and there won’t be a state without Gaza.”

Abbas went on to condemn American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, claiming that it disqualified Trump as a broker for peace.

“Why does President Trump want to talk about any solution to any issue after he moved the embassy to Al Quds [Jerusalem] and recognized Al Quds as Israel’s capital? I don’t believe there is any reason to hold talks with him.”