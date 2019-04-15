Gantz: I'll be prime minister

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, said Sunday that he would not sit in the same government with Binyamin Netanyahu and added that he is convinced that he would serve as Prime Minister in the future.

In an interview with the “Uvda” program on Channel 12, Gantz told journalist Ilana Dayan, "First of all, let's look at our achievement, it's really unprecedented.”

"I am not the one to testify about it, but 35 seats is an unprecedented achievement. It’s only the beginning. This is first week in the next 10 years. The first week of 52 weeks a year, multiplied by 10, there are 520 weeks ahead of me,” he continued.

"I am going to serve all of Israeli society, all the people of Israel, those who voted for me, those who did not vote for me. I think that when someone is wronged and he is a Likud voter, my duty as leader of the opposition or in any other position I will serve, is to work for his benefit in any way possible. One day, of course I will be prime minister. I am 100 percent sure of that,” said Gantz.