Trump reelection campaign raises more than $30 million

US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is set to report that it raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures it provided Sunday to The Associated Press.

The haul brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $40.8 million, an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.

The Trump campaign said nearly 99% of its donations were of $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26.

Trump’s fundraising ability was matched by the Republican National Committee, which brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter — its best non-election year total. Combined, the pro-Trump effort is reporting $82 million in the bank, with $40.8 million belonging to the campaign alone.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that Trump “is in a vastly stronger position at this point than any previous incumbent president running for re-election, and only continues to build momentum.”

The funds raised by the Trump campaign edge out his top two Democratic rivals combined, according to AP.

Bernie Sanders topped the Democratic field in the first quarter, raising slightly more than $18 million, followed by Kamala Harris with $12 million and Beto O’Rourke with $9.4 million. Trump is reporting a haul of $30.3 million.

Those three candidates are part of a crowded field of Democrats seeking that party’s nomination in order to challenge Trump for the presidency.

Other candidates who have already announced their intention to seek the Democratic nomination include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and congressman Eric Swalwell.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, has not yet announced he will run but it has been widely speculated that he will attempt to secure the Democratic nomination as well.