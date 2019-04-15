Report: Body of Israeli spy Eli Cohen removed from Damascus

Israel not commenting on rumors circulating on social media. Cabinet ministers unaware of such a development.

Syrian opposition websites reported on Sunday evening that a Russian delegation had left Syrian territory with an Israeli coffin containing the body of Israeli spy Eli Cohen.

Cohen, an Egyptian-born Jew, worked as an undercover Israeli agent in Egypt and Syria before he was discovered and hanged in 1965. By the time of his discovery, Cohen had managed to climb the ranks of the Syrian Defense Ministry, becoming the top advisor to Syria’s Defense Minister.

Israel is not commenting on the rumors on Cohen that have been running since Sunday morning on social media. Cabinet ministers who spoke to Channel 12 News said they were unaware of such a development at the moment.

Middle East specialist Yoni Ben Menachem quoted Syrian opposition sources as saying, "There are unconfirmed leaks from Damascus about a coffin that was passed along with the Russian delegation that left Syria - the leaks speak of the possibility that the coffin contains the body of Israeli spy Eli Cohen. Awaiting confirmation.”

Last year, Cohen's wristwatch was brought to Israel in a secret operation of the Mossad, and after Eli Cohen was executed, the watch was held by an enemy state.

When the watch was returned to Israel, research and intelligence activities were carried out, at the end of which it was determined unequivocally that the watch was indeed Cohen's.