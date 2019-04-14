Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Cory Booker campaign rally

Pro-Palestinian activists interrupted the “hometown kickoff” for the presidential campaign of Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker, D-N.J., held the event in Newark, New Jersey, where he served as mayor from 2006-2013. It was the launch of what he is calling his

The rally on Saturday kicked off a two-week national tour for Booker, titled “Justice For All.”

The pro-Palestinian protesters picked up on the theme, shouting "Free Palestine" and “Justice for Palestine,” according to reports. They waved Palestine Liberation Organization flags and keffiyahs, a traditional Arab headdress.

“You say ‘Justice For All’ and he named, you know, clean water, housing, affordable health care, freedom but he doesn’t … talk about Palestine. They’re struggling just as much as us here — even more,” Wajeeh Abushawish, who was part of the group, told Yahoo News.

The protesters were part of the Students for Justice for Palestine chapter at Rutgers Newark campus.

Booker met with some of the protesters after the event.

Booker is a co-sponsor of a Senate bill that would penalize businesses that comply with Israel boycotts.

He announced his presidential bid in late January.