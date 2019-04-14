White House: Trump wishes 'no ill will' to Omar with 9/11 video

'But the president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her history of anti-Semitic comments.'

President Donald Trump didn't intend any harm to Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar when he tweeted a video criticizing her casual reference to the 9/11 attacks, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Sunday, according to a Reuters report.

“Certainly the president is wishing no ill will, certainly not violence towards anyone,” Sanders said on ABC News. “But the president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her, not only one-time, but history of anti-Semitic comments,” she said.

According to Sanders, Omar's comments were "disgraceful and unbefitting" and Omar's fellow Democrats shouldn't remain passive in the face of such comments, much less defend Omar. “I think it’s a good thing that the president is calling her out for those comments and the big question is why aren’t the Democrats doing it,” she said.

Many Democratic politicians defended Omar and accused Trump of hatred, racism and incitement to violence.

Trump posted a video on his Twitter account on Saturday of Omar's speech downplaying the 9/11 attacks interwoven with dramatic and shocking images of the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks. "We will never forget!" Trump emphasized in capital letters below the video.



Omar was criticized by other right-wing politicians as well and the New York Post newspaper responded to the report about Omar's comments by printing a photo of the burning Twin Towers on its cover page on Thursday, captioned with the words "Here's your something."