Chris Christie: 'Omar off her rocker', comments are a disgrace

Christie also criticizes Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who defended Omar, calling her 'a joke who will soon be an asterisk in history.'

Former NJ Republican governor Chris Christie responded to the report about Rep. Ilhan Omar's description of the 9/11 attacks as "someone did something" by claiming Omar is "off her rocker," according to a report by Fox News.

Omar was widely criticized for her casual reference to one of the world's most deadly terror attacks at a speech she delivered to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Los Angeles chapter on March 23.

"As somebody who had my wife two blocks away from the World Trade Center that day, my brother on the floor of the New York Stock exchange, and a number of people in our local parish here who passed away, a murder occurred," Christie said on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio.



"Multiple murders occurred, 2,900 murders occurred on that day by radical Islamic terrorists and that’s the way it should always be spoken about to honor those victims and this woman is completely – let’s put aside her religion for the moment - as a public servant, she’s off her rocker to be describing it that way and it’s a disgrace, it’s a disgrace to anyone in her congressional district who voted for her."

Christie also referred to Dem. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defended Omar by quoting a passage about the Holocaust as a "joke" who will soon be "an asterisk" in history.

“This is the problem with people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They like to talk a lot, but they don’t want to be held responsible for anything they say, and the fact is that to diminish the attacks on 9/11, the greatest attack ever perpetrated on this country, on our soil from a terrorist organization, is to demean the lives that were lost that day, both among those who were in those buildings and on those planes, and those who lost their lives trying to save them," Christie said.

"What she should do is apologize, and be done with it, because there’s no justifying it, and listen, part of it too Brian, is I’m so tired of hearing 'AOC' as she’s called, being given airtime in this country. She’s a joke."

"She got elected because a member of Congress [Joe Crowley] went to sleep and never went back to his district and was too busy running for speaker rather than running to keep his congressional seat and I think she will be seen ultimately as an asterisk in history because I can’t imagine she will stay all that long."