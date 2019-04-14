Forces deployed near Gaza return to routine activity

Following military assessment, IDF decides to release troops deployed near Gaza after latest escalation to routine activity and training.

The IDF returned to routine after the last round of escalation that began following the rocket fire at Moshav Mishmeret in the south and the wounding of resident Susan Wolf and members of her family.

At the end of an assessment, the IDF decided to release the reinforcements that were brought to the south two and a half weeks ago. The forces will return to training and regular operations.

However, the IDF said, "The IDF continues to be highly prepared and ready to act quickly according to need."

It should be noted that after the rocket was fired, the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip and at the same time deployed a large amount of forces around the Gaza Strip.

Among the forces deployed were infantry, armored corps, and artillery forces. Now the forces return to routine activity.