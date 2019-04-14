Soldier's family: Everyone loved him

The family of Ron Eliyahu Oved, the soldier who was killed when a bus rolled over near Kibbutz Shomria in southern Israel on Thursday, remembered their son and spoke of their moments with him Sunday.

"Ron was a 'consensus' boy. There was no one who did not like him. he had a lot of joy in life, he had a simple, captivating smile, half shy, half-bastard, good eyes," Ron's aunt Liora told Channel 13. "There is anger, but we do not dwell on it - we talk about it, we deal with it."

About 40 minutes before the bus rolled over, Ron, who was in the trial period prior to selection for the Paratroopers Brigade, sent his last message to his father, Moti. "Well, we've finished Bar-Or now, I'm pretty sure I've made it. They'll tell us soon and I'll tell you.

Ron was supposed to have a celebration in his kibbutz for his induction into the Paratrooper's Brigade which he had dreamed of serving in. Last night, Ron was laid to rest at the cemetery in Palmachim, and his family decided to donate his organs.

Ibrahim Abu Kif, the driver of the bus, will be brought back tomorrow for a hearing on the possible extension of his remand in the Ashdod Magistrate's Court.

Abu Kif, a 30-year-old Bedouin resident, claimed last night that he lifted the handbrake before going to the bathroom and stopped at a distance of about 150 meters from the tent. Five other people were injured in the accident.