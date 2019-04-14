PA has plans to strengthen its hold on Jerusalem

New PA cabinet formulates plans to strengthen Palestinian steadfastness in Area C and in eastern Jerusalem.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet chief Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Saturday, after his cabinet was approved by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, that he intends to work to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian residents over their land.

In an interview with Palestine TV, Shtayyeh said that the presidency, the government, the security services, the justice system, the information system, the Fatah movement and the PLO member organizations are working to strengthen the legitimacy of the PLO and its leader Abbas.

According to Shtayyeh, his cabinet has plans related to housing residents in Area C of Judea and Samaria, which is under Israeli security and civil control, by strengthening residents' steadfastness and thwarting Israeli activity.

He noted that the policy of strengthening the steadfastness of Palestinian residents will also be implemented throughout the city of Al Quds (eastern Jerusalem) and will include all Palestinian institutions operating there.

In this context, Shtayyeh said that Kuwait had transferred $90 million through local banks to help renovate homes in eastern Jerusalem.

Shtayyeh’s appointment as cabinet leader came after the previous cabinet, led by Rami Hamdallah, resigned at the end of January.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemned Shtayyeh’s appointment and said that it contradicts the reconciliation agreement between the Palestinian factions.

Shortly after being named cabinet leader, Shtayyeh said he would act "to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital whose borders are the 1967 lines."

He stressed that the Palestinian struggle against Israel would continue with full force. "The Palestinian residents of Jerusalem are waging a struggle to protect the city from Judaization and to preserve it as an Arab Palestinian city. The struggle to preserve the narrative about the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem goes through strengthening the steadfastness of the Muslim and Christian residents of the city against the Jews."