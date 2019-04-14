Confrontations with Arabs in Samaria

Jews, Arabs, throw rocks at each other after argument breaks out near Arab town in Samaria.

Soldiers at an IDF observation post in Yitzhar on Saturday spotted a number of Palestinian Authority Arabs approaching from the Arab village of Urif toward the Shekadia compound near one of the hills belonging to the Jewish Yitzhar. Urif's Arabs regularly use the area to initiate confrontations with Yitzhar's residents.

A Jewish settler was wounded in the face by a stone thrown at him by the Arabs. IDF forces and Yitzhar's military security coordinator arriving at the site drove the Arabs back to their village.

Yitzhar residents had reportedly been walking near Urif when an argument developed that included mutual stone-throwing between Urif residents and Yitzhar residents. The Border Police force removed the Yitzhar residents and an IDF force dispersed the Arab troublemakers to their village.

Sources in Yitzhar say that "the fact that the extreme leftist organization Yesh Din is always on the Arab side, and always presenting the Arabs as the ones who were attacked is not new and is not surprising."