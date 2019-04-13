Nine injured in apartment fire

Nine people, including four children, were injured in an apartment fire Saturday morning, Bhol reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the fire injured 18 people, all lightly, and caused the evacuation of several neighbors.

The fire occurred at around 10:00a.m. on the second floor of a four-story Beit Shemesh apartment building.

Firefighters rescued six people from the burning building and ensured no one else was trapped before gaining control of the flames and airing out the apartment.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics administered first aid and transferred nine victims, all of whom had suffered smoke inhalation, to the Assaf Harofeh and Shaare Zedek hospitals.

Among the victims were four children ages 3-7, two seventeen-year-olds, and a woman of about seventy.

It is not clear what caused the fire.