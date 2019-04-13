Report: Israel attacked Syrian missile development center

An Israeli air strike in central Syria wounded six combatants early Saturday, the official SANA news agency reported.

A Britain-based war monitor said the strike killed several Iranian fighters and wounded 17 Syrian troops and their allies.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the foreign media report.

"Around 2:30 am (2330 GMT Friday)... the Israeli air force carried out a strike targeting one of our military positions in the town of Misyaf," in Hama province north of Damascus, SANA quoted a military source as saying.

"Our air defense batteries intercepted some of the Israeli missiles," the source said, adding that the strike "wounded three combatants and destroyed buildings."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike targeted a Syrian military college in the town and two buildings used by Iranian forces in nearby villages -- a development center for medium-range missiles in Zawi and a training camp in Sheikh Ghadban.

Israel is believed to have carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Iran and Hezbollah have both intervened in Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011 to support forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.