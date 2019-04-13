Yad Yashem blasts Brazil's Bolsonaro for Holocaust comments

'It is not the place of any person to determine whether the crimes of the Holocaust can be forgiven,' Yad Vashem states.

Israel's Holocaust memorial museum Yad Vashem published a statement on Saturday condemning Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his comments on Thursday night that the crimes of the Holocaust can be forgiven.

“It is not the place of any person to determine whether the crimes of the Holocaust can be forgiven,” Yad Vashem wrote. “From the day of its founding, Yad Vashem has worked for the continuation of the memory and meaning [of the Holocaust] for the Jewish people and for mankind as a whole.”

Bolsonaro made the comments to a meeting of evangelical pastors in Rio de Janeiro. “We can forgive, but we cannot forget. That quote is mine. Those that forget their past are sentenced not to have a future,” he said. Bolosonaro added that action must be taken to ensure the Holocaust is not repeated. The audience responded to his comments with applause.

During his recent visit to Israel, the Brazilian President toured the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, following which he said that Nazism was a leftist movement.